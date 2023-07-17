Another week of blistering heat and triple-digit temperatures in SoCal has people trying to stay hydrated, and officials are on alert for more wildfires.

SoCal to see another week of blistering heat and greater fire risk

Another week of blistering heat and triple-digit temperatures in Southern California has people trying to stay hydrated, and officials are on alert for more wildfires after a busy weekend.

It was a rough weekend for firefighters and residents of Riverside County, where four different wildfires burned more than 8,000 acres. Several evacuation orders were put in place, but thankfully no reports of major structure damage were reported.

As of Monday morning, the Rabbit Fire, the biggest of the weekend's wildfires, had burned 7,600 acres and was 25% contained. Evacuation orders remained in place due to the fire.

The other three fires were all more than 50% contained on Monday.

But it is not only wildfires that pose a risk to Southern Californians this week. The scorching heat poses a health and safety risk if you are going to be outdoors in the midday hours as well.

If you are going out in the sun and heat, make sure to stay hydrated and be vigilant of warning signs of distress, such as becoming dizzy.

"I'm suffering. I mean, this heat is just exceptionally... It's almost worse than where I came from. I came from the Philippines. But it's like super hot," said Sophie of Lake Balboa.

To cool down, cooling centers have been set up around Los Angeles. They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Another way to cool down: Head to the beach, where temperatures will be in the 70s all week!