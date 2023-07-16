Firefighters battle 7,600-acre Rabbit Fire in Lakeview, 1 of 4 separate blazes in Riverside County

Firefighters worked a second night to clear lines of vegetation around a stubborn and massive brush fire in Lakeview, one of four wildfires that have erupted amid scorching temperatures in Riverside County.

LAKEVIEW, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters worked a second night to clear lines of vegetation around a stubborn and massive brush fire in Lakeview, one of four wildfires that have erupted amid scorching temperatures in Riverside County.

As of Saturday night, the largest of them - the Rabbit Fire - was estimated to have burned 7,600 acres with just 5% containment, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Despite their best efforts, officials say firefighters have had a hard time accessing some areas in rough terrain.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday morning for the area north of Gilman Springs Road east of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of First Street and west of California Avenue and Highway 79.

Later in the day, an evacuation order was issued for the areas of north and west of Highway 79, south of First Street and east of California Avenue, according to the fire department. The area of north of County Landfill, east of Highway 79, south of East First Street and west of Manzanita Park Road was also issued an evacuation order.

The area of north of East First Street, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of West Fourth Street and west of California Avenue was issued an evacuation warning along with the area of east of Manzanita Park Road, west of Highland Springs Road, south of East First Street and north of Forest Boundary Line.

It was unclear how many people were affected by the evacuation orders and warnings.

The Rabbit Fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Allesandro Boulevard, just east of Mystic Lake and roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and San Jacinto, according to the fire department.

California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies diverted northbound vehicles away from Gilman Springs Road and onto Bridge Street, an officer said. Additional road closure were in place for Highway 79 in the Lambs Canyon area from Gilman Springs Road to California Avenue.

Here are the other fires burning across Riverside County:

Gavilan Fire in Gavilan Hills

Another brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon and quickly spread to 250 acres in Gavilan Hills, west of Perris.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread at 25% containment, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire.

Evacuation orders had been issued, but they were later reduced to warnings.

Reche Fire in Moreno Valley

The Reche Fire erupted in a canyon north of Moreno Valley and burned 437 acres, claimed at least one home and prompted precautionary evacuations before crews slowed it down, authorities said Saturday.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Reche Canyon Road and High Country Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Containment was 50% on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the Riverside County Fire Department, Idyllwild Fire Protection District, Cal Fire-San Bernardino County and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate through medium brush.

The area where the blaze started is lightly populated, with both single-family dwellings and mobile homes. However, all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Saturday evening.

At the height of the blaze, at least six Cal Fire air tankers and six water-dropping helicopters made runs on the flames, successfully slowing their advance and enabling crews to start tightening up gaps.

Highland Fire in Beaumont

The Highland Fire broke out just south of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont on Friday, spreading across 105 acres within hours. It was reported about 3 p.m. along Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale Street, near Breckenridge Avenue, officials said.

Evacuations on the southern edge of the city remained in place Saturday, and the fire was 70% contained.

Engine and hand crews from several departments, including the Soboba Reservation Fire Department, were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a "critical rate," according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency initially indicated that the fire had grown to 225 acres within about an hour, but the size was later downgraded thanks to "more accurate mapping," an official said.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were requested and diverted from the larger Reche Fire that was slowing late Friday afternoon.

The flames were on the outer rim of the subdivision between Highland Springs to the west and Sunningdale Street to the east, and an evacuation order for those residences was issued shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the fire department.

All evacuations had been lifted as of 9 p.m Friday, a department official said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

