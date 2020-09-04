What is causing the heat wave in California?

But what is causing this particular 2020 Labor Day weekend heat wave?
According to our morning forecast, this particular heat wave is coming from an area of high pressure that is moving over into areas of Utah by Saturday. It then returns to Nevada on Sunday bringing very hot temperatures across Southern California.
Try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
