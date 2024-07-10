SoCal heat wave expected to peak Wednesday, bringing triple digit temps to some spots

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The record-breaking heat wave that's been baking the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County for days is expected to peak Wednesday, with temperatures soaring over 110 degrees once again.

Lancaster and Palmdale extended their records for the most consecutive days over 110 degrees on Tuesday with six, and are expected to extend that record to a seventh day on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lancaster is expected to reach 112 degrees and Palmdale 110, the NWS said.

An excessive heat warning is in place until at least 9 p.m. Saturday in the Antelope Valley, the Interstate 5 corridor, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.

A similar warning is in place until 9 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Valencia, East Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley and several areas of the San Fernando Valley including Burbank and Topanga.

The heat is also creating potential critical fire danger, with high temperatures and low humidity presenting the risk of fast-moving wildfires.

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 91 on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping to 88 on Friday and 86 Saturday.

The San Gabriel Valley will see scorching temps too, with 96 in Pasadena on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday.

In Orange County, Anaheim will reach 91 Wednesday, 89 Thursday and 87 Friday, forecasters said.

As always, the beaches offered the best temperatures, with most coastal areas expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

A slight cooling trend still looks to be on track beginning Friday as the high pressure starts moves eastward and a weak trough develops along the coast. While temperatures are expected to fall by 2 to 5 degrees across the region, temperatures in the Antelope Valley will remain up to 5 degrees above normal, the NWS said.

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere seconds.

Cooling centers in L.A. County

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The city of Los Angeles is operating four "augmented" cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Thursday. The centers are located at:

- Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles;

- Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City;

- Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.; and

- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles.

City officials also noted that climate stations are available for the homeless on Skid Row, offering cold beverages, shade and seating. The stations are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets; and at San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Another station will be open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple streets.

The homeless can also visit the ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave. The facility is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

"Hot days aren't just uncomfortable -- they can be dangerous. However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well," Davis added.