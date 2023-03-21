The organization handcrafts bereavement outfits for babies that don't make it home from the hospital. Their mission is to shed some light during what can be the hardest moment in some parents' lives.

Heaven's Baby Angels puts love in every stitch to honor babies lost

Voorhees, N.J. -- Heaven's Baby Angels is an all-volunteer organization that handcrafts bereavement outfits for babies that don't make it home from the hospital.

The Voorhees-based group has been in operation for more than four years, delivering more than 5,000 items to nearly 20 hospitals nationwide.

Co-founder Sally Behar says her volunteers work 24-7, year-round to make sure they deliver these beautiful gowns to families in need.

All of the materials are donated, including the gowns.

The final products are gifted to families and hospitals, free of charge.

The volunteers say their mission is to shed some light during what can be the hardest moment in some parents' lives.