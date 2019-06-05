Helicopter rescue goes awry in Arizona

PHOENIX -- Dramatic video shows a helicopter rescue that went awry in Phoenix on Tuesday.

A 74-year-old woman was injured during a hike at Piestwa Peak and a chopper was brought in to get her out.

When she was loaded into the Stokes basket, it started to spin.

The chief pilot for the police department said a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning, but that didn't happen in this case.

It took about a minute but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning and transported the woman to the hospital.

Officials said the woman was dizzy and nauseated following the rescue but wasn't hurt any further.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
helicopterrescueu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News