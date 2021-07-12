Fire destroys popular biker bar in Lake Elsinore, killing owner's dog and causing extensive damage

Hell's Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill caught fire on Friday night. The flames gutted the bar and took the life of the owner's beloved husky, Kodi, according to Cal Fire.
The establishment is well-known to firefighters in the area. In 2018, the bar stayed open to feed those who were battling the Holy Fire in the Cleveland National Forest.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say there are no indications that it was arson. The fire caused about $1.5 million in damage.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owner rebuild and has raised over $7,000 as of Monday morning.