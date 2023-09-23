Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Hemet mother of 3

Shawna Weems was killed after she asked a couple who was reportedly doing drugs near her children's bedroom window to move, according to her husband.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Hemet mother.

According to the Hemet Police Department, Autumn Goodwin, 27, was taken into custody after officers served a search warrant in the 600 block of Vista Del Monte.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.

The incident happened on Monday outside of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street. The husband of Shawna Weems said his wife was stabbed to death after she asked a couple doing drugs near her children's bedroom window to move. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Weems had three children and was described as a caring mother.

"She would do anything for her kids, to protect them, so that they didn't have to see things. She was always wanting to protect her kids," said a close friend.

Goodwin is being held on $1 million bail.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Weems' family, and a vigil will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. outside of the apartment complex.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hemet Det. Daniel Cortez at 951-765-2433.