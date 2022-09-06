Evacuations ordered as Fairview Fire in Hemet quickly spreads to 500 acres

Evacuations were being ordered as a fire in Hemet quickly spread to 500 acres in less than two hours.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that broke out in Hemet Monday afternoon quickly spread to at least 500 acres, firefighters say.

Evacuations were being ordered for homes in the area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed what appeared to be several residential structures on fire just after 5 p.m.

The Fairview Fire was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. At first it was estimated at 20 acres burning in light to medium vegetation, but with the long-term drought and this week's heat wave, by 5 p.m. it had spread rapidly to at least 500 acres.

There are believed to be homes threatened by the flames in the Bautista Canyon area and firefighters were requesting additional air tankers and other resources.

Temperatures were hitting around 104 degrees in the Hemet area Monday afternoon.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.