hepatitis

Food handler at West Hollywood business tests posititive for hepatitis A, triggering health warning

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- A food handler at a West Hollywood juice bar was confirmed to be infected with hepatitis A, county health officials said Friday, adding they are working with the business owners to identify customers who may have been exposed.

According to the county Department of Public Health, no additional hepatitis cases have yet been identified stemming from the worker at Sunlife Organics Juice Bar.

But health officials are recommending that customers who ate food or drank beverages from the juice bar between March 14-17 receive a vaccination for hepatitis A. Vaccination is not needed for people who previously received the shot, or have had a prior infection. But to reduce illness, the vaccine should be administered within two weeks of exposure.

While shots may be available at local pharmacies or doctors' offices, the county will offer free hepatitis vaccines to potentially exposed people next week at the Hollywood Wilshire Health Center, 5205 Melrose Ave.

The shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to county health officials, hepatitis A is highly contagious and can be spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Adults who develop acute hepatitis A can experience symptoms including fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine or jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent disease and that infection can be prevented by vaccination within 14 days after a known exposure to a person infectious with hepatitis A.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest hollywoodlos angeles countyhealthvaccinesfoodinfectionhepatitisfood safety
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HEPATITIS
Hepatitis outbreak linked to Long Beach steakhouse
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
6 reported cases of hepatitis C leads to investigation of local clinic
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at NM spa
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
LA's newest tiny home village for homeless opens in Eagle Rock
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
San Gabriel Valley shows support for Ukraine
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen
Final Oscar preps underway in Hollywood as foreign press arrives
Show More
3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions
'Blessing scam': 2 arrested in Pico-Union after string of robberies
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Free COVID-19 PCR tests ending for the uninsured in US
Robber pistol-whips cashier in robbery at 7-Eleven in Montclair: Video
More TOP STORIES News