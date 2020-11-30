Hermosa Beach road rage leads to multi-car crash

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A case of road rage ended in a multi-car crash in Hermosa Beach, officials said.
Witnesses say it started at a red light with the driver of a black Mustang in a verbal confrontation with another driver.
Moments later they collided, sending the Mustang into several parked cars and flipping it onto its roof.
A light pole was also knocked down.
An eyewitness says a 9-month-old was in the car but that hasn't been confirmed.
Authorities have confirmed that one person was transported with unknown injuries.
