Hermosa Beach road rage leads to multi-car crash

By ABC7.com staff
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A case of road rage ended in a multi-car crash in Hermosa Beach, officials said.

Witnesses say it started at a red light with the driver of a black Mustang in a verbal confrontation with another driver.

Moments later they collided, sending the Mustang into several parked cars and flipping it onto its roof.

A light pole was also knocked down.

An eyewitness says a 9-month-old was in the car but that hasn't been confirmed.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was transported with unknown injuries.
