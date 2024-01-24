4-year-old husky, Kobe, hailed as hero for discovering gas leak in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Four-year-old Kobe the Husky is being decorated with an award, a book, and nationwide attention after digging out a dangerous situation beneath his Philadelphia home.

"On the 15th of December, he dug a hole and that's something that he never does," said pet parent Chanell Bell. "I didn't really think too much of it. But on the 21st, he dug the same exact hole the same exact way. It was so bizarre."

Bell used a gas detection device near the hole and it began to beep.

She quickly called Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW), which was able to repair the low-pressure service line.

Bell decided to share her story on social media.

Soon, several shares snowballed into news articles.

Eventually, she was notified by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that Kobe would be the recipient of a Heroic Dog Award.

Having dreamed of becoming an author one day, Bell quickly penned the short story, "The Dog that Saved the Block Before Christmas," in order to memorialize the occasion and spread a message to others.

"I just think that something like this to happen is a good reminder for people to pay attention to their pets," she said. "And if you see something, say something."