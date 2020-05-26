Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hesperia man was shot and killed after he forced his way into a home in the middle of the night, authorities said.Sheriff's deputies say Julian Robert Sanchez Garcia, 31, of Hesperia, forced his way into a home on Balsam Avenue around 2:49 a.m. Monday.Two men who were home at the time say they heard yelling and pounding on the front door at the time. They said Garcia then forced his way inside the home.A shooting occurred and Garcia was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead at the scene.The two men said they did not know Garcia. They were brought to the San Bernardino County sheriff's station in Hesperia and were cooperating with investigators.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing. Exact details about the shooting, including who fired the weapon, were not immediately released.