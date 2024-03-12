IE school bus driver faces child pornography charges, police say there may be more victims

A school bus driver from Hesperia was arrested on child pornography charges and authorities want to know if there are additional victims.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A school bus driver from the Inland Empire is facing child pornography charges and detectives want to know if there are more victims.

Donal Seaver, 49, of Hesperia, was arrested on March 7 following a month-long investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Crimes Against Children Detail and the FBI regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Donal Seaver, 49, of Hesperia San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Investigators released Seaver's mug shot saying they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division - Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.

ABC7 reached out to the bus company Seaver drives for to get a comment or learn if he's still employed, but has not heard back.