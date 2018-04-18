Hesperia police are investigating a Tuesday morning hit-and-run that left a 62-year-old woman dead, and are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect.The hit-and-run occurred just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Main and Balsam, an area dotted with homes and businesses."I was trying to figure out if she was crossing the street, and then I see the mailbox in the street," said Beto Ruiz, who was nearby and went over to see if he could help, but said the victim died instantly.A broken mailbox and faint tire marks help explain some of what happened."We had a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street, for unknown reasons left the roadway and collided into a pedestrian that was checking her mailbox on her property," said Jackie Chambers of the Hesperia Police Department.Witnesses say the driver didn't stop to help.Christopher Gavia was on his way into work across from the scene.He said people often drive too fast on Main Street despite newly installed center dividers to help control traffic flow."It is unsettling knowing that people died for this reason," Gavia said. "Poor lady just woke up to check her mail."The suspect's car was later located after witnesses called police to say they saw a vehicle with front-end damage abandoned in the desert."With the assistance of our K-9 units here in San Bernardino County, we did do a search for a possible suspect driver and were unable to locate anyone at the time," Chambers said.Family and friends gathered outside the victim's home on Tuesday to offer each other support and comfort.The Hesperia Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or has any information to contact their station and ask to speak with their traffic investigators.