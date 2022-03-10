Rising gas prices put pressure on Uber and Lyft drivers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in California is $5.44. That's also the nation's highest average. With fuel prices driving upwards, rideshare drivers are being forced into tough position."Well right now, we're not making any money," said Shan Dawson, a driver for Uber and Lyft. "We're barely making any profit and they haven't changed the rates at all."Customers of Uber and Lyft are worried the high gas prices may affect the availability of drivers."I think they need to include fuel charges in their profit margins," said Joe Brown, an LAX traveler. "If fuel charges increase, they need to make sure that's covered by their margins."Drivers who spoke with ABC7 said so far, nothing had been done in terms of raising their rates, but a Lyft spokesperson said they've come up with ways that aim to save drivers money when buying gas.A statement from Lyft said:Some drivers are hoping generous tips from customers can compensate for the high gas prices."The passengers will give us a generous tip and we bless you for that," said Jamie Wong, a Lyft driver. "Thank you for that and that will help us out with our costs of gas prices."Other drivers are hoping the companies can help more by adjusting their rates."Well hopefully, it changes," said Dawson. "If not, I'm not going to drive."