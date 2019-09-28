High-speed chase of alleged stolen vehicle on 10 Freeway ends in crash in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase on the westbound 10 Freeway ended in a crash in Alhambra.The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph and ended shortly before 11 p.m. near the Fremont Avenue exit.Baldwin Park police were in pursuit of an alleged stolen BMW. The vehicle crashed into poles after exiting the freeway.Three suspects were arrested. One suspect was treated for minor injuries.