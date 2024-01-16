Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail project to hire 11,000 workers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction for the highly-anticipated rail service from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas will soon get underway and unions are getting ready to hire thousands of workers.

About 11,000 workers are needed to complete the 218 miles of rail by 2028 -- in time for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Workers in Nevada will begin construction at the future Vegas site and will continue their work toward the state line.

Trade unions in California say workers will begin construction at multiple sites. Eventually, workers from both states will meet and work together.

Construction comes after the Biden Administration approved $3 billion in funding for the project last month.

Officials say the combination of high-speed rail and a multimodal transit center will be a catalyst for increased tourism and economic growth for the Inland Empire in the years to come.