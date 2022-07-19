Surfers flock to The Wedge in Newport Beach amid high surf advisory for SoCal beaches

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory along most of the region's beaches through Thursday morning. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to stay out of the water due to dangerous conditions produced by high surf and strong rip currents, the agency said.
We are receiving reports of very high surf and strong rip currents at the beaches. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 8 AM Thursday for the San Diego & Orange County Beaches. Know your swimming limits and ALWAYS swim near a lifeguard for your safety!#ripcurrents pic.twitter.com/L93gnqhnVb— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 19, 2022
Despite the advisory, many experienced surfers showed up at The Wedge, a popular spot for catching large waves in Newport Beach. There were even more people on the sand who turned out to simply watch their water skills.
"I look at these people... To me, they just seem so fearless, especially with these rocks right here," Caroline Kausner. "They just really know what they're doing so it really blows my mind."
This came one day after a shark was spotted in Huntington Beach. The sighting prompted the closure of Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street on Monday.
Surfers who spotted it reported it at 10-12 feet long. Officials said the shark wasn't aggressive but because of its size it likely wasn't a juvenile, which factored into the closure.
Los Angeles and Ventura county beaches were also under a high surf advisory through Thursday.
Heads up! High surf advisory remains in effect for the LA/Ventura Co coastlines thru Thurs AM. Expecting 4-8 ft surf w/very strong rip currents from this south swell. Also, dense fog over the waters so use caution out there! Vis can drop quickly without warning. #highsurf #fog pic.twitter.com/87UA00c9aE— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 19, 2022