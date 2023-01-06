High surf warning in effect for beaches in Los Angeles, Ventura counties

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high surf warning remained in effect Friday for the beaches of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as large waves continued to batter the Southern California coastline.

A high surf warning was issued for Orange County.

In the aftermath of a major winter storm, waves on Friday morning were overcoming a 20-foot break-wall at Redondo Beach.

The surf warnings are scheduled to expire at 10 a.m., while a surf advisory for the region will remain in effect until 6 a.m.

Friday should be mostly dry, with temperatures rising by 3 to 6 degrees, but a weaker storm system could bring another chance of rain by Saturday night into Sunday. Still more rain is possible between Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions anticipated mid-week, and another storm system likely late next week.

With rain falling, Los Angeles County health officials issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers. An ocean water quality rain advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Friday.