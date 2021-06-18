Suspect killed, security guard wounded after gun battle outside Highland Park marijuana dispensary

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was killed and a security guard was wounded after a gun battle erupted outside a Highland Park marijuana dispensary Thursday afternoon, according to police.Los Angeles police says an argument between the dispensary's security guard and two suspects led to the shooting outside the Green Earth Collective near the intersection of York Boulevard and Campus Road.One of the suspects was killed in the shooting, and the security guard was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after getting shot, according to LAPD.The second suspect was taken into custody. It was not immediately known if the second suspect was injured.It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.