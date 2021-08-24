Highland Park small businesses give back to homeless students

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Highland Park local Mando Medina started the organization North East LA United for Students after learning there were local students struggling with homelessness."A teacher over here at Burbank Junior High School posted on our social media that she needed a clothing drive because she had 31 students that were experiencing homelessness," said Medina.That teacher reached out to Medina on his Instagram account, which documents gentrification in Highland Park. And that's when he started the organization."We work directly with the LAUSD counselors and we ask what the students and families need at the time," said Medina.Medina found there were hundreds of students in the Highland Park area who were struggling with homelessness. So, he reached out to the community for help.Watch the video for the full story.