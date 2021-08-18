Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left two San Bernardino police officers injured in Highland Wednesday afternoon in an incident related to Tuesday's shooting of a sheriff's deputy.

San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan said Wednesday's shooting happened around 3:38 p.m. as police officers identified a possible suspect from Tuesday's shooting, and an officer-involved shooting occurred when they attempted to make the arrest.

The suspect and both officers were struck by gunfire. Both of the officers are described as being alert and able to communicate. Further details about their injuries were not immediately available.

Mahan said police are still in the process of confirming if the suspect killed is indeed the same gunman who shot and wounded the San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy Tuesday. The deputy is expected to make a "full recovery" after being ambushed in a shooting at the end of a high-speed chase, authorities said.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect is dead at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left two San Bernardino police officers injured in Highland in an incident related to Tuesday's shooting of a sheriff's deputy.



San Bernardino police are asking the public to avoid the area of Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue as the department investigates.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD shows a male body lying in the grass on the side of the road at a scene that is cordoned off with police tape.

Details of the incident remain under investigation.

RELATED: San Bernardino County deputy expected to recover after shooting in ambush attack
EMBED More News Videos

A manhunt continued for a gunman who shot and wounded a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy at the end of a high-speed car chase.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyhighlandcar chasesan bernardino county sheriff's departmentshootingdeputy involved shootingtraffic stop
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
4.0 earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
Los Angeles City Council approves vaccine mandate for city workers
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Family of 3, pet dog found dead in remote CA hiking area
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Show More
Wounded San Bernardino deputy expected to recover
'They will kill again': Suspects sought in 3 East LA murders
SoCal nurse who saved COVID patients' lives now fighting virus herself
Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News