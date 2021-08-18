Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland

San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan said Wednesday's shooting happened around 3:38 p.m. as police officers identified a possible suspect from Tuesday's shooting, and an officer-involved shooting occurred when they attempted to make the arrest.
The suspect and both officers were struck by gunfire. Both of the officers are described as being alert and able to communicate. Further details about their injuries were not immediately available.
Mahan said police are still in the process of confirming if the suspect killed is indeed the same gunman who shot and wounded the San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy Tuesday. The deputy is expected to make a "full recovery" after being ambushed in a shooting at the end of a high-speed chase, authorities said.
San Bernardino police are asking the public to avoid the area of Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue as the department investigates.
Aerial footage from AIR7 HD shows a male body lying in the grass on the side of the road at a scene that is cordoned off with police tape.
Details of the incident remain under investigation.
RELATED: San Bernardino County deputy expected to recover after shooting in ambush attack
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.