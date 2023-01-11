Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows

Highway 126 through Ventura County was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made sections impassable.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.

The roadway was left covered with mud and debris in sections from Fillmore to Santa Paula. Even side roads were blocked off, leaving many people and vehicles stranded in one place for hours.

Parts of Sespe Creek, normally nearly dry, were filled to overflowing, even washing out part of a support holding up railroad tracks crossing over the waterway.

Residents of the area had mixed feelings about the heavy rain, understanding that California needs all the water it can handle to cope with a long-term drought.

"We needed the rain. And we all love it. But not all at once," said Daryl Smith, who lives on a ranch in Moorpark. "It's a little tough."

The damage from flooding and mud flows could cost agricultural businesses in the region millions of dollars.

With such a high volume of mud, it remains unclear when Highway 126 will be reopened.