Highway 330 south of Running Springs shut down after 30-40 cars get stuck in snow

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- About 30 to 40 cars got stuck in the snow along Highway 330 south of Running Springs, the California Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The cars were later moved to the side of the road, but the highway was shut down so crews could plow the snow.

A CHP traffic log reports the incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Manzanita Flats.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area.

