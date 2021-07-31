Mud, debris flow forces closure of Highway 38 near Big Bear

*** Road closure ***

Per Caltrans. @Caltrans8 State Highway 38 will be closed from Forest Falls to Lake Williams due to mud flow. Please follow their page for further information.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy rain Friday caused a massive mud and debris flow in the San Bernardino National Forest, forcing a portion of Highway 38 to shut down.Caltrans was forced to close Highway 38 from Forest Falls to Lake Williams.Parts of the roadway have washed away and mud is at least five feet deep in some areas, stranding many vehicles."Caltrans crews working to clear mud and rock from debris flows on SR 38. No access to Big Bear overnight," Caltrans tweeted shortly before 5 p.m.The San Bernardino National Forest warned people to make alternate plans due to the closure.Highway 330 was recommended as an alternate route.The shutdown was expected to last through the night as crews worked to clear mud and debris.