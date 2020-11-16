Hiker found lifeless on Mount Rainier brought back from the dead after dramatic rescue

SEATTLE -- Doctors took dramatic action to bring a lost hiker found in whiteout conditions on Washington's Mount Rainier back from the dead.

Hiker Michael Knapinski was lifeless when Navy crews found him in Mount Rainier National Park last weekend. He was lost overnight in below-freezing conditions.

"When I woke up, I just really didn't comprehend what had happened," said Knapinski.

The rescue team flew him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. When he got to the hospital his pulse stopped.

Doctors jumped into action, administering CPR and using a machine to keep Knapinski alive by pumping blood outside of his body.

After 45 long minutes, doctors were finally able to jumpstart his heart.

"When I woke up, I just really didn't comprehend what had happened," said Knapinski. "I'm extremely grateful to everybody here at the hospital for not giving up on me. I'm alive and breathing."

Knapinski is still in the hospital. Doctors said he will probably need physical therapy but they are hopeful he will make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 earthquakes rattle parts of SoCal, Central CA
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County
2 women shot, killed outside warehouse party in South LA
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Orange, Ventura counties at risk of moving back to purple tier
$25K reward offered for info on DTLA hit-and-run driver
Show More
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
Deputies shoot, kill allegedly armed man in Inglewood
Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
Goff's passing, Williams' picks lead Rams past Seattle 23-16
More TOP STORIES News