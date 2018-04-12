#LASD PIO @LASDmoore enroute to Lake Hughes Rd & Pine Canyon Rd #LakeHughes for media inquiries on search for lost hiker. Male adult took a wrong turn and called for help. pic.twitter.com/164Gd1lLQl — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 12, 2018

A hiker lost in the Angeles National Forest has been found uninjured by rescue crews Thursday morning, officials said.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department search-and-rescue crews responded to the area of Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road to try and reach the man.Officials said the unidentified victim, who had been hiking the area since Wednesday and planned to camp overnight, took a wrong turn and called for help at about 7:30 a.m.L.A. County fire officials said the patient was driven out in a sheriff's vehicle and did not need medical attention.No further information was immediately released.