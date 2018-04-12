Hiker lost in Angeles National Forest found uninjured, officials say

A hiker lost in the Angeles National Forest has been found uninjured by rescue crews Thursday morning, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) --
A hiker lost in the Angeles National Forest has been found uninjured by rescue crews Thursday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department search-and-rescue crews responded to the area of Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road to try and reach the man.

Officials said the unidentified victim, who had been hiking the area since Wednesday and planned to camp overnight, took a wrong turn and called for help at about 7:30 a.m.


L.A. County fire officials said the patient was driven out in a sheriff's vehicle and did not need medical attention.

No further information was immediately released.
