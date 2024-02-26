Hilary Swank plays character who inspires others in new film 'Ordinary Angels'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- If you like your movies with a tear or two, that will likely not be a problem if you're going to see "Ordinary Angels." Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson star in the film, which is based on a true story. It's about a loving dad, his very ill little girl and the stranger who enters their lives to help them.

Swank plays a woman with her own set of problems, who comes to believe she must help a recent widower trying to cope with a mountain of bills and the serious illness of one of his daughters, who is in desperate need a liver transplant.

"This film is full of so much heartache and trauma," said Ritchson. "It's hard to get through those moments but it's also full of a lot of inspiration and hope. And I found myself crying through those moments as well. This is a film that demands that you're an active viewer. For sure you're participating in this experience."

Swank's character rallies the community to help save the little girl--pulling out all the stops. The two-time Oscar winner had a personal reason that drew her to this role.

"I think of a big part of it is I had just lost my dad, who was a recipient of a lung transplant and that--that donor saved his life. And so we deal with that issue in the movie of being donor and being recipient. And we deal with faith and my dad was a Christian and he would have loved this movie," said Swank. "I just kind of felt him right next to me the whole time."

"Ordinary Angels" is in theaters now. It's rated PG.