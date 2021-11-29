Woman dropped off at hospital after night out now brain dead, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11252456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of a model and aspiring actress who was found dead in Culver City believes there's more to be uncovered than what police are reporting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in west Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.The family of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola announced this weekend that her organs will be donated to nine different people.The death of Cabrales-Arzola and her friend, Christy Giles, an L.A. model and aspiring actress, has sparked attention from family and friends who claim the women were drugged against their will after a night out in West Hollywood.The family of Giles told Eyewitness News earlier this month the girls were dropped off outside of separate hospitals almost 12 hours after a mysterious text message exchange between the two.Giles' mother claims there's video of a car without license plates and men concealing their identities placing Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser West L.A.A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system.Officials concluded Giles' autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report, which has not been released.The families of both women said that neither of them would have taken the drug willingly.Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.