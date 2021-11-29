Woman dropped off at hospital after night out now brain dead, family says

The family of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola announced this weekend that her organs will be donated to nine different people.
The death of Cabrales-Arzola and her friend, Christy Giles, an L.A. model and aspiring actress, has sparked attention from family and friends who claim the women were drugged against their will after a night out in West Hollywood.
The family of Giles told Eyewitness News earlier this month the girls were dropped off outside of separate hospitals almost 12 hours after a mysterious text message exchange between the two.
Giles' mother claims there's video of a car without license plates and men concealing their identities placing Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser West L.A.
READ MORE | Mother of 24-year-old LA model found dead believes men held her against her will before death
A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system.
Officials concluded Giles' autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report, which has not been released.
The families of both women said that neither of them would have taken the drug willingly.
Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.