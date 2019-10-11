Saddleridge Fire: Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dry brush near Porter Ranch parks went up in flames as the massive Saddleridge Fire showed no signs of slowing down Friday morning.
Hillsides near Moonshine Canyon Park and Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park were completely engulfed in flames.
Both sides of Sesnon Boulevard were ablaze with embers flying at all angles. The heavy smoke made for very poor visibility and air quality.
Residents were seen fleeing from surrounding homes. Wildlife were also seen scurrying away from the flaming woods.
