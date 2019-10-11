Saddleridge Fire burning in Sylmar, Granada Hills, Porter Ranch; mandatory evacuations underway

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuation orders were issued after an aggressive brush fire broke out in Sylmar late Thursday night, quickly scorching over 1,600 acres and burning right up to homes and power lines.

The wind-driven fire, dubbed the Saddleridge Fire, broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze is 0% contained.

The 210 freeway was shut down in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A separate spot fire broke out after strong winds in the area picked up some embers that traveled a few miles and ignited on the westside of the 5 Freeway near Granada Hills. Those flames rapidly erupted to at least 30 acres, west of Balboa Boulevard and San Fernando Road.

Some commercial structures were destroyed, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart. Homes were seen consumed by flames but an exact number of destroyed homes was not immediately available.



Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in the following areas:

- All of Porter Ranch, north of the 118 Freeway

- The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.

- West of Balboa Boulevard, North of Sesnon Boulevard to the Ventura County border with Mason Avenue as the current western border.

See LAFD's evacuation map here.

Residents in all areas south of Sesnon Boulevard to the 118 Freeway were under evacuation warnings.

Evacuation centers for residents and small pets were set up at Sylmar Recreation Center. Evacuated large animals were being directed toward Hansen Dam.

Some commercial structures were destroyed, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart. Homes were seen up in flames but an exact number of destroyed homes was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which initiated a citywide tactical alert in response to the fire, was urging the public to be prepared to evacuate as the Saddleridge Fire quickly moved west toward the northern portions of Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatsworth.



Over 300 personnel were on scene battling the blaze, deemed a "Major Emergency" incident by LAFD, the highest classification there is for a fire emergency. Los Angeles and Kern county crews were in unified command for the incident.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut down power along major transmission lines and rerouted the power source to avoid any outages. Still, about 2,500 LADWP customers were without power in Sylmar and Granada Hills with an unknown time for restoration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles county
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
74 homes destroyed in 500-acre fire in Calimesa mobile home park
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
Brush fire near Moreno Valley burns 350 acres
Brush fire scorches 90 acres in Newbury Park
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday
SoCal Edison planned power outages prompt school closures
10-acre brush fire damages 2 homes in Fontana
Show More
Hyperemesis gravidarum: More than just morning sickness
Rams try to avoid 3 straight losses
How to prepare for a power outage
Chinese boy, 4, rescued after hanging by neck from 4th floor window
Man stabbed in Montebello in seemingly random attack, suspect outstanding
More TOP STORIES News