Houston: Man found hanging from tree in viral video died by suicide, police say

HOUSTON -- Detectives responded to an apparent suicide near the Houston neighborhood of Shady Acres after video from a scene was circulated online throughout the day on Monday.

Many people expressed outrage as initial rumors indicated it was an African American man whose body was found hanging from a tree.

Those who shared the video compared the death to that of two other recent hanging deaths involving black men in California that were also ruled suicides.

Robert Fuller Palmdale death: Officials say 'thorough' investigation underway after man found hanging from tree
Officials addressed the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, and said a "thorough" investigation is underway.


Houston police later confirmed the man found hanging is Hispanic whose family said he was suicidal.

Officials say the man was found dead around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed no signs of foul play were found.

FBI released a statement on Monday on the recent hangings, saying:

The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.

Malcolm Harsch Victorville death: Man found hanging from tree
An African-American man was found dead, hanging from a tree in Victorville, authorities say.

