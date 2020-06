EMBED >More News Videos Many people, including celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, have taken to social media to demand a full investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- An African-American man was found dead, hanging from a tree in Victorville, authorities say.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the body of Malcolm Harsch was discovered on May 31 near a homeless encampment.Investigators say foul play is not suspected but that the cause and manner of death are under investigation.ABC7 spoke with Harsch's family members in Ohio who say they are waiting to hear the results of that investigation.