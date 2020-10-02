Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown early Friday morning, according to police.
The collision happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Wilton Place.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was driving a later model dark SUV -- possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee -- with the license plate number 8MPA560.

Investigators say the suspect stopped the vehicle momentarily before fleeing the scene.

Officers have obtain surveillance video of the incident and are looking for any additional footage.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
