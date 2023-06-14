WATCH LIVE

Driver sought in violent hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Central-Alameda area

The victim had emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 5:51AM
The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the driver behind a violent hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in the Central-Alameda neighborhood.

The crash happened on Saturday morning when a man, who was described only as a 40-year-old male, was walking through a crosswalk on Vernon and S Central Avenue.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed when he or she struck the pedestrian, catapulting him into the air.

The pedestrian landed on his head, police said.

The victim had emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

