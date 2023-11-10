Hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in North Hills caught on video

Surveillance video captured a violent hit-and-run crash in North Hills that left a motorcyclist dead, and the driver remains on the run.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured a violent hit-and-run crash in North Hills that left a motorcyclist dead, and the driver remains on the run.

It happened Thursday evening near a Food For Less grocery store at the intersection of Parthenia Street and Woodley Avenue.

Police said the driver of a 1992 white BMW was heading southbound on Woodley Avenue at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the motorcyclist who was exiting a nearby parking lot.

"The collision caused the motorcyclist to continue in a southwest direction colliding with a parked vehicle," said police in a statement.

The motorcyclist, who was identified only as a man in his 50s, died at the scene. Police said the driver of the BMW kept going and ended up crashing into a parked vehicle.

The driver got out of the car and fled on foot, leaving a passenger behind, according to investigators. The driver remains at large. Police did not release further details on the passenger.

The BMW has since been recovered and is now in police custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117 or Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.