Driver sought in Westlake hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian; police release video

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured.

The incident happened the night of May 14 in the Westlake area as the victim crossed 3rd Street at Westlake Avenue, according to the L.A. Police Department. Authorities released a video of it this week.

Police say a gray Toyota Camry struck the man from behind, launching him into the air before he landed back on the street. The driver did not stop to check on the victim, but two good Samaritans in the area did.

The victim remains in the hospital but he is expected to survive.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the city for information leading to the capture and conviction of the driver.