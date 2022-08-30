Man severely injured after being dragged under van by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights, LAPD says

Police said the driver took off after the crash, and there's now a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

A man who fell off an electric scooter in Boyle Heights ended up being dragged down the street by a hit-and-run driver who remains on run, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Luis Lopez was riding a scooter Saturday night along Fickett Avenue when he lost his balance and fell.

He was left unconscious in the middle of the street, police said.

Minutes later, the driver of a white Ford Econoline cargo van ran Lopez over and dragged him about 25 feet down the street before Lopez was able to get off, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the van took off shortly after.

Surveillance video of the impact was posted on LAPD's social media platforms, which shows the moment Lopez was hit.

Lopez was rushed to the hospital severe injuries. He was admitted into the intensive care unit, but police said he's expected to make a full recovery.

LAPD posted a video message in which Lopez is begging the public to help find the person responsible.

"Please ... look at how they left me," said Lopez in Spanish. "Please. It's all I ask."

Police did not release a description of the driver.

A $25,000 reward has since been issued for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Det. Juan Campos at 213-833-3713. You can also submit an anonymous tip with LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (2477) or visiting their website.