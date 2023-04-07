A pickup-truck driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Sun Valley Thursday, police say.

Pickup driver hits, kills woman at intersection in Sun Valley, then flees scene

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pickup-truck driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Sun Valley Thursday, police say.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Keswick Street.

First responders found a woman, estimated to be around age 50, laying in the roadway at the intersection.

A pickup truck had struck her and fled the scene, police say.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the scene of the collision in a marked crosswalk at the intersection, which has a traffic light.

The woman was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

A detailed description of the vehicle and driver was not immediately available.