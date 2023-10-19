Santa Ana police arrest hit-and-run driver who struck 12-year-old girl walking to school

A hit-and-run driver struck a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school in Santa Ana, leaving her hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested the hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Santa Ana.

The girl was struck Wednesday morning at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Newhope Street near Fitz Intermediate School.

The driver fled the scene, but authorities on Thursday confirmed that an 18-year-old woman was arrested later that evening. The Santa Ana Police Department said officers served a search warrant at a residence on West Kent Avenue, where they found the blue four-door sedan involved in the collision.

The driver was identified as Madeline Ortiz. She was booked for felony hit-and-run at the Santa Ana Jail.

After the crash, the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She has since been listed in stable condition.