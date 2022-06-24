Man injured in Westlake District hit-and-run speaks out; driver being sought

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man riding on his bike in the Westlake District.The incident happened Monday afternoon in the intersection of Grattan Street and James M. Wood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Video captured the moment a light-colored van ran into David Salazar, knocking him off his bike.The driver stopped briefly, but as he begged for help from the ground, Salazar said the driver got back in the car and took off."That wasn't right... He left me for dead, really. That's what I see," he said.Salazar suffered a large cut to his head and had to receive several stitches as a result.He hopes the suspect will come forward out of concern that a similar incident could happen to someone else.