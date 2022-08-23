Pedestrian killed in Willowbrook hit-and-run near homeless encampment under 105 Freeway overpass

A suspect is being sought after a hit-and-run collision in Willowbrook that left a man dead under a 105 Freeway overpass, authorities said.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is being sought after a hit-and-run collision in Willowbrook that left a man dead early Monday morning under a 105 Freeway overpass, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Investigators believe he had been living in a homeless encampment under the freeway.

A description of the vehicle that struck the victim was not immediately available.

CHP investigators were canvassing the area in search of a surveillance camera that may have recorded the collision.