Hobbies & Interests

Boating business is booming as Californians look for fun ways to maintain physical distancing

Business is booming for boaters looking to maintain physical distancing while staying active and outside.
By
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made looking for safe places to vacation a bit of a challenge.

But some are heading out on the water as a way to escape COVID-19 concerns.

Whether to just simply get away or to celebrate, having fun on the water is an easy way to maintain physical distancing.

"We don't want to go to a restaurant where it's all crowded, be involved in all the COVID here. We're private, it's family only. We can function together and have a really beautiful night," said Mark Sanchez.

From Big Bear to Marina del Rey, thanks to boaters, kayakers, sailors and paddle boarders, business is booming.

"Within the last four five months it just blew up again. It's been going crazy," said Kent Andersson, owner-operator of Andersson Marine.

For those looking to rent, Mitch Gold says his charter company is taking the necessary measures to keep his crew and customers safe.

"Everyone's temperatures are taken - crew and passengers - before they board the boat. We disinfect every surface on the boat in between every charter, swap out all the towels, all the blankets," said Gold, owner of CharterLA.

Still, the increased crowds come with a challenge.

"Just all the cleaning that we do and then trying to keep socially distanced here on the dock is always a tough one, just like it is anywhere else in the public space," said Mark Sentyrz of Marina del Rey boat rentals.

It's always advised to check and see if reservations for motorized rentals are recommended at your lake, bay or ocean boating spot of choice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmarina del reylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiaboatingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Ed Buck faces new charges in case involving prostitution, drugs
LA County board asking voters to divert budget in move sheriff calls 'defunding' the LASD
Navy finds vehicle that sank off SoCal coast in deadly Marine accident
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Nephew arrested in murder of Valencia man missing since 2017
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Show More
CA gives green light to youth sports with restrictions
COVID: There are some states doing things right
Some schools in CA watch list counties may reopen
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
Jackie Lacey's husband charged with misdemeanor assault
More TOP STORIES News