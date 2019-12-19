Hobbies & Interests

Fisher-Price charcuterie board play set sparks backlash for being too 'snooty'

Move over Peloton! Another company has now found itself in social media cross hairs.

A play set from Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It's called Fisher-Price's "Snacks for Two" charcuterie board.



The toy maker's website says it's for preschoolers aged three and up.

The 15-piece set included fake marble plate, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins that read "You're Grape" and "Let it Brie."

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

Many on social media have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids - or even now!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestschildrensocial mediatoyscheese
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Angels fans rally to keep team in Anaheim
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach tentative deal
Show More
Star Wars closes things out with The Rise of Skywalker
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Piglets in Long Beach are looking for a forever home
Road rage shooting on 10 Fwy leaves one injured in El Monte area
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News