HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Unexpected official Scrabble words for National Scrabble Day

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of National Scrabble Day, here are some unexpected official scrabble words.

April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are from The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.

VLOG - 8 points
MEME - 8 Points
SELFIE - 9 Points
DUBSTEP - 12 points
HASHTAG - 14 points

BROMANCE - 14 points
FRENEMY - 15 points
SEXTING - 15 points
CAKEHOLE - 17 points
CHILLAX - 19 Points
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Long Beach sailing center refurbished just in time for summer
Long Beach surfer fighting for bigger waves
Algae shuts down Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News