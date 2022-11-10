Holiday events in Southern California

(Closed November 11, 29 and December 5, 6, 12, 13)Tanaka Farms5380 3/4 University Dr., IrvineA cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest."