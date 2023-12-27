Expect more traffic on SoCal roads as post-Christmas travel rush continues for NYE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The post-Christmas travel rush is on across Southern California, and people are either making their way back home or preparing for a New Year's Eve road trip. If you're driving, of course, expect some traffic on the roads.

AAA projects 9.5 million people in Southern California will take a road trip toward the end of year, and many will want to drive instead of fly.

"If traveling by automobile, make sure your vehicle maintenance is up to date and that your tires and battery are in good condition," said Doug Shupe with AAA. " [ We expect ] to respond to more than 200,000 calls for help in California alone over the 10-day holiday travel period."

AAA considers the year-end holiday travel period as the 10 days of Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, 2024.

What route will be busiest?

According to AAA, the busiest stretch of road will be SB 5 Freeway between Bakersfield and Los Angeles. The best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

What are SoCal gas prices looking like?

As of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the fourth time in five days, increasing 1 cent to $4.726.

The Orange County average price is now $4.606. In Ventura County, expect to pay $4.77 and in San Bernardino County, it's $4.53.

Be on the lookout as CHP prepares for NYE

Starting Friday at 6:01 p.m., the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), which will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Over the Christmas holiday, 20 people were killed in crashes within CHP jurisdictions between Dec. 22 and Christmas Day, CHP said. Officers also made more than 900 DUI arrests for - an average of one every five minutes, the agency said.

"Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California's roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel."