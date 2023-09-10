Hollywood unions turn to 'Star Trek' for help as strikes continue

Some of America's most famous space travelers hit the picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood Friday.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Some of America's most famous space travelers hit the picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood Friday.

Friday was National Star Trek Day, the 57th anniversary of the first show of the franchise. But the main reason was to help draw attention to the plight of the writers and actors, who have been out of work for several months now.

"This is not millionaires were talking about," said actress Jeri Ryan, who played the character Seven of Nine in the series "Star Trek: Voyager." "That's not who we're striking for. We are striking for most of our union, 98% of our union are just working day-to-day actors who are trying to survive."

But the effects of the strike are not limited to just actors and writers. Businesses in the Hollywood area make up some of the collateral damage, with revenues plummeting.

"We are literally one block away from the Warner Bros. Studios. We would always have a great amount of the crew, or like writers, producers," said Steven Riley, Head Chef at Yakumi Restaurant in Burbank. "I would say at least 40% [ of our revenue ] has gone down."

Fortunately, a nonprofit called Restaurants Care has started what it calls a Resilience Fund. Affected eateries are able to apply for up to $10,000 in financial grants. Food trucks and caterers can also apply.

The group is accepting applications from now until September 22.