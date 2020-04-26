Residents of Hollywood apartment complex hold dance party from their windows, balconies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6130535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many are turning to music to provide some much needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic. From DJs hosting social media dance parties to virtual sing-alongs, many are finding creative ways to connect with others while, of course, apart.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dancing is just one of the ways people are turning their self-isolation at home into opportunities to feel connected to those around them.On Friday, residents of a Hollywood apartment complex on Whitley Avenue danced it out on their balconies as a DJ blasted some music for them. They've started the weekly singalong and dance fest featuring DJ Shammy Dee who plays from the rooftop of his apartment building.Participants says the goal is to lift spirits and create a community bonding experience even though they can't physically be together.The DJ says he was inspired by online videos of people playing music from balconies all over the world and says he wants to bring his neighborhood together and spread joy with music.